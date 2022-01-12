FC Barcelona and Real Madrid face each other tonight in Saudi Arabia (8 p.m.) in the semi-final of the battle for the Spanish Super Cup. The location of the meeting has caused controversy. And why are four clubs taking part?











The first match for the Spanish Super Cup took place in 1982 and since then, just like in the Netherlands, has been regarded as the annual season warm-up between the national champion and the cup winner of the previous season. Barcelona took the prize thirteen times. Real Madrid won eleven times, Bilbao won three times, Atlético twice. Bilbao is defending champion, the team was too strong for Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona in the final last season.

The Spanish Super Cup has been played annually in January with four teams since 2020. Barcelona participate as cup winner, Real Madrid as number two in the competition. The other semi-final will be between national champions Atlético Madrid and losing cup finalist Athletic Bilbao on Thursday. The final is scheduled for Sunday.



Quote

It’s all about making money and getting sponsors. Raul Garcia

It is the second time that the Spanish Super Cup tournament has been held in the Middle East. In 2020, the duels took place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Last year, due to the corona measures, the whole thing was moved to Seville. This week’s game will be played at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to various media, the Saudi government and the Spanish Football Association have agreed that the tournament will be played in Riyadh until 2029. This is offset by an amount of EUR 30 million per year.

“It makes no sense to go to Saudi Arabia for a game that we could have just played here,” said Athletic Bilbao midfielder Raul García. ,,Football has changed a lot, in the sense that no one thinks about the fans anymore. It’s all about making money and getting sponsors. We lose sight of the basics of football. It’s about the atmosphere, families going to football together, playing times that match the wishes of the spectators. A lot has changed since I started playing football.”

Amnesty International made an appeal to the four clubs this week. “You have the opportunity to use the tournament to raise awareness of human rights concerns in Saudi Arabia. We ask your captains to wear a purple armband, during games, or at training sessions and press conferences.” The bracelet would be a sign of solidarity with the oppressed.

Choices for Xavi FC Barcelona has been struggling with a lot of injuries all season, but the end seems in sight. Trainer Xavi sees a lot of players return to his selection for the game in the semi-final of the Spanish Supercup against Real Madrid. And so Ronald Koeman’s successor finally has something to choose from. Barcelona coach Xavi. © EPA

Frenkie de Jong, among others, is fit again. The 24-year-old midfielder sustained a muscle injury last week in the difficult cup match against Linares (1-2). Without De Jong, Xavi’s team lost points at Granada (1-1) in La Liga on Saturday. In addition to De Jong, Ansu Fati, Pedri, Ronald Araújo and addition Ferran Torres are also fit enough to play during the game that will be played in Saudi Arabia. Spanish media are speculating pressure on Barcelona’s line-up, now that Xavi is a bit more flexible in his choices. “There is a lot of competition,” said the Catalans club icon. “Ultimately, the players who deserve it the most will get into action.” Memphis Depay has been kept out of the base in a number of newspapers. Just like Luuk de Jong, by the way. Frenkie de Jong is expected at the kick-off.