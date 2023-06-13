Genoa – A Genoa fan, originally from Massa, has been arrested, accused of having participated in the clashes with the police last May 19 in front of the Luigi Ferraris stadium on the occasion of the Genoa-Bari match.

The 50-year-old man is under house arrest with an electronic bracelet and today the process has begun by express. The investigators applied the deferred arrest, i.e. a few days after the fact. The ultra is accused of aggravated resistance and injuries aggravated against two agents of the mobile department. The two policemen, assisted by the lawyer Rachele De Stefanis, had filed a lawsuit immediately after the events for the injuries sustained.

According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, that evening around a hundred fans, including many ultras from Olympique Marseille and Hertha Berlin, they attempted to break down the gates to enter the North bleachers without tickets. Ten officers were injured in the clashes and three stewards were bruised. Investigators are working to identify all the fans who took part in the clashes.