In Yerevan, protesters demanded Pashinyan’s resignation amid fighting in Karabakh

On the morning of September 19, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced “local anti-terrorist measures” on the territory of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) and the beginning of hostilities in the region. After this, Yerevan was swept by mass protests against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Citizens of Armenia believe that his policies have led to another escalation in the conflict zone.

Related materials:

What’s happening in Armenia

Protesters in Yerevan blocked the central Republic Square and blocked the entrances to it. Now traffic in the center of the capital is practically blocked.

Protesters have gathered under the government building and are trying to break into it. Late in the evening of Tuesday, September 19th, became known that clashes began between participants in spontaneous protests and the police, who were not allowing protesters into the building.

RBC reportedthat people threw several plastic bottles at the government building.

Photo: Ilya Pitalev / Sputnik / Kremlin Pool / AP

Why did Armenians protest against Pashinyan?

Protest participants called the Prime Minister is a traitor and demand his resignation. Protesters claim that it was Pashinyan’s policies that led Azerbaijan to resume hostilities in Karabakh. They also want to get the Armenian leadership to recognize the independence of the NKR.

Nikol Pashinyan turned Armenia into a seething volcano of events and confrontations between the world’s mightiest, managing to divert attention even from Ukraine Mika Badalyanleader of the opposition movement “Azatagrum”

“Today in Armenia the national interests of all decision-making centers are affected, and the most surprising thing is that everyone is furious and yearns for a speedy change of Pashinyan and the bringing of their own candidate,” – stated leader of the opposition movement “Azatagrum” (“Liberation”) Mika Badalyan.

Criticism of Pashinyan’s policy towards the NKR and accusations of the prime minister of betraying national interests have been heard in Armenia since the latest escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh ended in November 2020. Then Azerbaijan and Armenia, through the mediation of the Russian side, concluded a ceasefire agreement, according to which the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic lost significant territories that remained under the control of Baku.

See also Report: Morocco seeks to develop a military drone industry Armenians consider Nagorno-Karabakh to be primordially Armenian territory, and according to the 1994 Bishkek Protocol on the end of the First Karabakh War, Armenia is the guarantor of the security of the unrecognized republic

In addition, from December 12, 2022, Azerbaijani forces began a transport and food blockade of the NKR, blocking the Lachin corridor – the only channel of communication between the republic and the territory of Armenia. The dissatisfaction of the Armenians was caused by the lack of action on Pashinyan’s part to end the blockade.

What’s happening in Nagorno-Karabakh

Meanwhile, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said that the goals of the anti-terrorism measures carried out by Azerbaijani troops in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh are close to being achieved. He promised that anti-terrorist measures “will continue in a targeted manner, on a more limited scale.”

Smoke in the vicinity of Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh Photo: Hayk Harutyunyan / RIA Novosti

Also, the administration of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed to meet with the Armenians who live in Nagorno-Karabakh. They named the conditions for such a meeting. If opponents of the Azerbaijani troops do not do this, then the armed confrontation will continue, the Aliyev administration warned.

See also The FSB prevented an assassination attempt on the head of the Crimea Aksyonov. What is known about the operation of the special services? To end anti-terrorism measures, illegal Armenian armed groups must surrender all weapons, and the illegal regime must be dissolved Administration of the President of Azerbaijan

In addition, the cause could be losses among the civilian population of Armenia. Reportedthat doctors were unable to save an adult and a child, who allegedly came under fire from Azerbaijani troops, and more than 20 people were also wounded.