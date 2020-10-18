Clashes with police took place in the center of Prague during a demonstration against the imposed restrictive measures due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection. According to the iDNES portal, in total, more than two thousand people gathered on the Old Town Square.

The peaceful action turned into a confrontation with the police about an hour after the start. Some of those gathered attacked the law enforcement officers, started throwing stones, cans and firecrackers at them, and the protesters also burned fires. Reinforcements were pulled into the city center, and the security forces used tear gas and a water cannon. It is noted that there were aggressive football and hockey fans among those gathered.

As a result of the incident, nine people were injured. Five of them received assistance on the spot, after which they were released. They mostly had head injuries, cuts, or breathing difficulties due to tear gas.

As noted, several dozen people were detained. It is also said that 50 people fell into the hands of the police even before the action itself: people went to it with weapons or pyrotechnics.

In September, an emergency was declared in the Czech Republic due to a new wave of coronavirus. Since October 14, the authorities have tightened restrictions: gatherings of more than six people are prohibited, schools, restaurants and clubs have been closed. The country also began to build temporary hospitals for patients with COVID-19. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 168 thousand people have been infected in the country, 1.3 thousand people have died.