Kolkata: During the BJP’s ‘Nabanna March’ there was a clash between the party workers and the police when the workers tried to cross the barricade. Thousands of BJP workers had organized a march from Kolkata and Howrah to the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ against the deteriorating law and order in the state.

During the BJP’s ‘Nabanna March’, police used water cannons, tear gas as well as sticks to stop the activists at Santragachhi in Howrah. In this, BJP State Vice President Raju Banerjee and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato were injured.

Police also lathi-charged in Kolkata’s Hastings area. Two marches were being taken from Kolkata and Howrah to ‘Nabanna’.

#WATCH West Bengal: Police use water cannon & lathi-charge to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who are protesting at Howrah Bridge. BJP has launched a state-wide ‘Nabanna Chalo’ agitation march today to protest against the alleged killing of its party workers. pic.twitter.com/dpPoqT8DlG – ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

The ruling Trinamool Congress government on Wednesday refused to allow the demonstration citing the epidemic act. Also said that only following the standards, democratic rallies with 100 people will be allowed.

The state government had announced the closure of ‘Nabanna’ for two days from October 8.

There is anger in the party over the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla. Shukla, a municipal councilor in North 24 Parganas, was shot dead on Sunday evening by assailants riding on a motorcycle in Titagarh, about 20 km from here. Three people have been arrested in this case. BJP leaders have also met the governor on this matter.

“After tracing the footage of a CCTV camera near an intersection near Titagarh, we identified the people riding the motorcycle,” the official said. They were present at the place where Shukla was killed on Sunday. It seems that these are people who came from neighboring states to carry out this incident. We are trying to find them, investigations are going on. ”