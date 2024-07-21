Sinaloa, Mexico.- Residents of Badiraguato, Sinaloa reported that during the night of Friday and this morning there was a confrontation that left at least one dead, one person injured and vehicles with multiple bullet impacts or burned.

It was not until the morning of this day that the incident was reported to the emergency numbers. According to local sources, the call to 911 was received around 12:00 hours, so agents from the three levels of Government were deployed to the community of San José del Llano, located in the mountainous area of ​​that municipality that has historically been linked to the Sinaloa Cartel.

When elements of the state police, the National Guard (GN) and the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) arrived, they found at least two abandoned vehicles with gunshot marks and one burned. Next to one of these, they located a man in tactical uniform who no longer had vital signs and, further on, hidden among trees, they found another wounded man near the town of El Saucito.

According to unofficial reports, both are young and the injured person was reported to be in serious condition.

Multiple spent shell casings were found in the area, some of them caliber .223 millimeters, used for long-range rifles.

The deceased has not yet been identified, nor have relatives claimed the body.

Experts from the State Prosecutor’s Office went to the crime scene to gather evidence and put together the corresponding investigation file, while personnel from the Forensic Medical Service proceeded to remove the body.