Local media said that the party targeted the sites of Misgav Am, Khirbet Al-Manara, Harmon, Risha, and Ramiya.

A Sky News Arabia correspondent in Lebanon reported hearing the sounds of clashes on the Lebanese-Israeli border in the town of Al-Dahira, south of Lebanon.

On Monday afternoon, Israeli forces bombed the outskirts of the town of Al-Dhahira and the town of Yarin on the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

On Sunday, the Israeli army declared the border with Lebanon a closed military zone, with repeated clashes and mutual shelling with Palestinian factions and Lebanese Hezbollah, the most recent wave of which hours ago resulted in the death of an Israeli.

Our correspondent reported that the Israeli army considers a 4-kilometer-wide strip inside Israel on the border with Lebanon a closed military zone.

This decision means that civilians are prohibited from entering the area.

He added that Israel asked residents of areas in the Galilee adjacent to the border with Lebanon to go to shelters.

Since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, last Saturday, the northern front has been on fire, with the pace of bombing and clashes becoming daily, in addition to repeated infiltration attempts into Israel.