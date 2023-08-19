A Russian missile attack against the center of Chernigov, a city in northern Ukraine, caused at least seven deaths and dozens of injuries, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with senior commanders of his army.

“A Russian missile hit the very center of the city, in our Chernigov,” Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The attack killed at least seven people and “90 injured requested medical assistance,” explained the Ukrainian Interior Minister, Igor Klimenko, who specified that “25 people were hospitalized.” Among the injured are 11 children.

“A square, the polytechnic university and a theater. Any Saturday that Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded,” lamented Zelenski, who traveled to Sweden this weekend.

“The enemy bombed the center of Chernigov. A priori, it was a ballistic missile,” the head of the Chernigov region, located about 150 kilometers north of Kiev and close to the border with Belarus, Russia’s ally, wrote on Telegram.

The Russian army had invaded this city at the beginning of the war, which began at the end of February 2022. But it withdrew from it a few weeks later and since the spring of last year the fighting has been concentrated in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The bombing took place after Putin met with commanders from his

army in Rostov-on-Don, near the Ukrainian border, the Kremlin said.

The Russian presidency did not specify when that meeting took place, although images released by state media suggest that it took place on Friday night.

For its part, the Russian army stated that it killed some 150 Ukrainian soldiers trying to cross the Dnieper River, front line in the south

Ukraine, where kyiv forces tried to penetrate Russia’s defenses.

“The Russian military defeated an enemy detachment of about 150 people that was trying to gain a foothold on the left bank of the Dnieper,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The scattered enemy groups were completely eliminated,” he added.

the ukrainian offensive

Ukrainian forces also announced that they had destroyed 15 Russian drones overnight from Friday to Saturday.

Russian troops “attacked from the north” with 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones, the Ukrainian army said on Telegram, which did not specify what happened to the other two devices.

Besides, a Ukrainian assault drone caused a fire today at an airfield in Russia’s Novgorod region, in the northwest of the country, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The attack, which took place shortly before 10:00 local time (07:00 GMT), caused damage to one of the parked planes, a military note said.

“One of the planes suffered damage, but there are no injuries as a result of the terrorist attack,” he says.

The fire that broke out in the aerodrome car park has already been extinguished by fire teams. The Defense statement highlights that the drone, which had a propeller, was shot down with a firearm belonging to a soldier who sighted the device from a surveillance post in the vicinity of the aerodrome.

kyiv has already successfully attacked airfields with drones on several occasions, both in Russian territory and in the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Ukraine has used drones to hit the Russian rear in Moscow, the border regions, Crimea and the bridge linking the peninsula to mainland Russia, as well as the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.

Ukraine says it is on the defensive in the east, and Putin dismisses the counteroffensive

