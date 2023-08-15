“We heard gunfire that lasted for about two hours, and we don’t know what will happen. We fear for our safety,” said a resident of Al-Farnaj neighborhood.

Local media and a source in the 444th Brigade said that the deterrence apparatus for combating organized crime and terrorism detained Mahmoud Hamza, the commander of the 444th Brigade, which controls a large part of Tripoli, at Maitika airport.

Sources at Mitiga Airport reported that all flights to and from the airport were diverted to Misrata, 180 kilometers to the east.

Continued fighting between the two factions, the two largest armed forces in the capital, would pose great risks.

Monday’s clashes are already the worst clashes Tripoli has seen in months, despite occasional outbreaks of violence between armed factions in other parts of northwest Libya in recent weeks.

A video clip posted on the Internet, which a witness to the clashes said was real, showed a firearm passing in front of a residential building amidst the sound of gunshots.

A Reuters journalist in the Ain Zara suburb near the scene of the clashes said gunmen had blocked a main road in the area.