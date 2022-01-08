Special sources confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that armed clashes erupted suddenly in a number of vital areas in Tripoli, where intense gunfire was heard south of the capital, and clashes also took place in central Tripoli.

In the same context, local media announced that the clashes took place between the elements of the so-called “stability support apparatus”, and elements of other militias called “Battalion 301”, and armed elements moved in the vicinity of the capital’s airport.

Warnings of the outbreak of fighting

A continuous mobilization by militias inside the Libyan capital, since the postponement of the elections last month, in light of international warnings of renewed fighting and conflict in Libya, threatening all attempts to push for a new date for the presidential elections.

And on the impact of the warnings, Britain asked its nationals not to travel to Libya, as the British Foreign Office said that there is an increased risk of local clashes between militias across Libya, amid tensions over the presidential elections postponed since last month.

In this context, the military expert, Othman Al-Mukhtar, stressed that everyone inside and outside fears a new outbreak of fighting in Libya and a repetition of the 2014 scenario. Condemnation and condemnation, against those who obstruct this entitlement.”

Concern prevails in the Libyan capital over renewed fighting and clashes between militias that threaten all international attempts to end the conflict that has raged in the country for 10 years.

Professor of political science at the University of Sirte, Abdulaziz Aqeela, says that intermittent skirmishes and clashes between militias in the capital have been regular since the fall of the regime in 2011, which represents a major problem in the country’s crisis.

The big dilemma

The armed militia crisis in the capital, Tripoli, is one of the most important crises that Libya has been suffering from over the past ten years. In his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, the professor of political science at the University of Sirte said that the presidential elections are the only solution to get rid of this dilemma and the many crises that besiege the country.

Aqeela called for the need to change the current bodies that helped in the state of division in the country, through the electoral fund, with the need for the international community to support the new elected bodies.

The professor of political science at the University of Sirte concluded his statements, saying: “The general situation in Libya is very difficult, as the country suffers from division in all respects, which gives an opportunity for these militias to impose their control.”

For his part, the military expert, Othman Al-Mukhtar, explained that the militias’ incursion in the capital is a result of the weakness of the current government, which ignores the militias’ robbery movements, and sometimes goes to support and rely on them.

The military expert indicated, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, the militia movements that took place before the sessions of the Libyan Parliament; In order to prepare for any decision affecting the government, whose mandate has already expired since last December.

Al-Mukhtar called for the international community to intervene more effectively towards the militias, clip their nails, and prevent them from imposing any agenda or presence in the new road map, which must implement the people’s requests to hold presidential elections, followed by parliamentary elections.