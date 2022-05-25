Accidents involving the two fans and with the Albanian police. There is concern about today’s mass arrival

Rome-Feyenoord, clashes in Tirana between Dutch ultras and police

Rome – There are 60 fans from Rome and Feyenoord, 48 Italian citizens and 12 Dutch, stopped after the violent clashes of the night. Following the clashes they remained 10 police officers injured who tried to stop the fans of the Feyenoord team in Mustafa Matohiti street, but were violently hit with glass bottles, sticks, stones and other solid objects.

