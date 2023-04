A convoy evacuating civilians leaves Khartoum and heads for Port Sudan. The images also show the wounded receiving care in the Wad Madani city hospital.

Clashes between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have caused “over 600” deaths since April 15, according to Khartoum’s health ministry. The latest WHO bulletin reported 413 dead and 3,551 injured.



01:25