One person died and six were injured when they were shot during clashes in three neighboring favelas (Jacarezinho, Manguinhos and Mandela), in the north zone of Rio de Janeiro, this Sunday afternoon, 20. It is the third day of shootings between rival criminal factions in the favela of Jacarezinho, where the Military Police carried out an operation this Sunday. According to the secretary of health of the municipality of Rio, five of the injured are not at risk of death and have already been discharged. The sixth is a military police officer who, according to the PM, was treated at the corporation’s Central Hospital.

Six shots were taken to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Manguinhos. According to the municipal secretary of health of Rio, a man arrived dead at the health unit. Another had to be transferred to the Albert Schweitzer municipal hospital, in Realengo (west zone), and four have already been discharged. Also according to the Health Department, the patient referred to the hospital in Realengo has already been discharged.

The names of the victims were not released, and it is also not known where the shots that shot these people came from.

According to the PM, police from the Shock Battalion were patrolling in the community of Jacarezinho, in the locality known as Concórdia, this Sunday, when they were attacked by gunfire by criminals. A PM was hit. In the afternoon, police from the Special Police Operations Battalion (Bope) reinforced patrols in Jacarezinho and Manguinhos, in view of the repeated attacks by criminals.