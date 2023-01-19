Scuffles in several cities

Day of strikes and protests in France against the pension reform proposed by Emmanuel Macron, which provides for raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 and which will have to be examined by Parliament. Thousands of people took to the streets in various cities to demonstrate: from Paris to Marseilles, from Toulouse to Nantes, passing through Lyon. Several clashes between protesters and police reported both in the French capital and in Toulouse. In Paris, police fired tear gas when some masked individuals dressed in black and with hoods started throwing objects. Clashes or damage were reported – as well as in the capital Paris where 11 arrests were made – also in Lyon and Rennes. According to Le Monde the protest would have reached the participation of about 100,000 people throughout the country.



