New deadly fighting has been taking place since Sunday in this separatist region of Muslim Azerbaijan.

Tensions continue to grow in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia claimed on Tuesday (September 29th) that Turkey had shot down one of its military planes, Yerevan accusing Ankara of meddling in the ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and pro-Armenian separatists in this separatist Azerbaijani region.

“An Armenian SU-25 plane was shot down by a Turkish F-16 (…) coming from Azerbaijani territory”Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Chuchan Stepanian said in a Facebook post, adding that the Armenian pilot of the aircraft “died a hero”.

Turkey and Azebaijan immediately denied. “Claim that Turkey shot dead Armenian hunter is absolutely false”, said the director of communication of the Turkish presidency, Fahrettin Altun. “Armenia should withdraw from the territories it occupies instead of resorting to this base propaganda”, he added.

The Azerbaijani Defense Minister also rejected Yerevan’s accusations. “This information is another lie in Armenian propaganda”spokesman Vagif Dyargahly told reporters.

Turkey, Baku’s main support in the conflict Nagorno-Karabakh, its said Tuesday determined to help Azerbaijan to “to recover its occupied lands”.