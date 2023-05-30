Serbian population returned to protest this 2nd against the inauguration of mayors of Albanian origin in 4 cities in the north of the country

The NATO peacekeeping force (KFOR) in Kosovo clashed this Monday (May 29, 2023) with Serb demonstrators living in the north of the country. About 25 soldiers were wounded. Kosovo Police and KFOR were deployed to the region to secure the inauguration of 3 of the 4 mayors elected in northern Kosovar, all ethnic Albanians. The information is from Reuters.

In a statement, KFOR condemned the violence. “Several soldiers of the Italian and Hungarian contingent were the target of unprovoked attacks and suffered traumatic injuries such as fractures and burns due to the explosion of incendiary devices”said the NATO-led peacekeeping mission.

Serb residents in the region do not recognize the result of the April elections. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said 52 Serbs were injured, 3 of them seriously.

Vjosa Osmani, president of Kosovo, accused Vucic of acting to destabilize the region. “Illegal Serbian structures turned into criminal gangs attacked Kosovo police, KFOR (peacekeeping) officers and journalists. Those carrying out Vucic’s orders to destabilize northern Kosovo must face justice.”tweeted Osmani.

UNDERSTAND

Albanians make up more than 90% of Kosovo’s population, but Serbs in the north, the local majority, are demanding the implementation of an EU-mediated agreement to create an association of autonomous municipalities in their area. The Kosovar government in Pristina has never had full control of the north of the country since the end of the Kosovo war in 1999.

Serbs refused to participate in local elections in April and ethnic Albanian candidates won in 4 Serb-majority municipalities with a turnout of 3.5%.

Serbs are demanding that Kosovo’s government remove ethnic Albanian mayors from prefectures and allow Serbian-funded local administrations to regain control of the region.