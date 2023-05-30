The 11 Italian soldiers of the KFOR mission wounded in yesterday’s clashes in Kosovo “are not serious”. This was assured by the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, in an interview with Radio Anch’io on Rai Radio 1. The soldiers “are being cared for in Kosovo, our ambassador will visit them this morning, General Figliuolo is there, I am followed very closely”, added Tajani, recalling that the Italian soldiers are part of a NATO mission which “aims to prevent the emergence of a new conflict between Kosovo and Serbia”.

“I spoke with both Serbian President Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Kurti – continued the head of the Farnesina – until yesterday evening and I invited everyone to calm down, to abandon violence. I hope they listened, both gave great availability”. “I asked for things to calm down, neither of them is in the interest of lighting fuses that can be harmful to both”, added Tajani, according to whom the two leaders “have a duty to avert a war”.

According to the NATO-led KFOR mission in Kosovo, “the number of peacekeepers injured in yesterday’s unprovoked violence in the municipality of Zvecan is 30. Eleven soldiers of the Italian contingent and 19 of the Hungarian contingent suffered multiple wounds, including fractures and burns caused by improvised explosive incendiary devices. Three Hungarian soldiers were injured by the use of firearms. The injured I’m not in danger of life“. “We have increased the presence in the four municipalities in the north of the country to reduce the risk of escalation, after the newly elected mayors have tried to take office. KFOR troops were subsequently attacked by increasingly aggressive mobs,” it underlined.

“KFOR always operates with firmness and restraint – continues the note – within strict rules of engagement (ROE). In this case, it responded to unprovoked attacks by a violent and dangerous mob, while carrying out its UN mandate in a The Commander of the KFOR Mission, Division General Angelo Michele Ristuccia is following the evolution of the situation firsthand and expresses his solidarity with the NATO soldiers who were injured during the clashes and with their families: ‘To avoid clashes between the parties and minimize the risk of after the escalation KFOR peacekeepers avoided threats to the lives of Kosovo Serbs and Kosovo Albanians Both sides must bear full responsibility for what happened and prevent any further escalation , rather than hiding behind false narratives”.

“KFOR will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo, in accordance with its mandate based on 1999 United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244.”