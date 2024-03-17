On Friday night at the Bas Delmas 6 base, in the center of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, the National Police (PNH) violently clashed with members of armed gangs led by the powerful Jimmy Cherizier, aka ´Barbecue´according to reports from the PNH this Saturday.

During the operation, Agents confiscated firearms and unblocked roads, as part of the strategies to recover land occupied by these armed gangs and facilitate the free movement of citizens, according to a statement from the PNH.

Jimmy Cherizier 'Barbecue', the all-powerful gang leader known for his cruelty Photo:EFE

At Delmas 6 and 8, law enforcement officers also exchanged gunfire with the 'Barbecue' men and others, according to the statement, which added that Cherizier has been wanted by Haitian authorities for several years for his alleged involvement in acts of terrorism and banditry.

The PNH promised to issue a detailed report on the actions carried out on Friday night, while continuing operations against armed gangs.

Photograph of empty streets due to fear of gang violence, this Friday in Port-au-Prince (Haiti). Photo:EFE – Siffroy Clarens

Since the end of February, there has been an escalation of violence in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, with attacks by armed groups against public and private institutions and companies.

Fifteen days ago, the two main prisons in Port-au-Prince were attacked, which caused the escape of about 3,000 prisonersincluding members and leaders of armed gangs.

The gangs also tried to attack the National Palace and set fire to the Ministry of the Interior, but they failed in their attempt.

Last Monday, an agreement was reached for the creation of a transitional presidential council, after which Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry will resign from office, as announced in a message to the nation from Puerto Rico.

This transitional council will be responsible for appointing a new prime minister and preparing the ground for holding presidential elections.

