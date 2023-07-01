The revolt for Nahel’s death it does not subside. In France, protests light a thousand fires, loot shopping centers and supermarkets banlieue but since yesterday also the shops in the city center. It is unleashed against all the symbols of the state, from prisons to barracks, from town halls to police stations. Just under a thousand arrested on the third night, 250 injured among the forces of order while the fourth has already begun with the first attacks in the afternoon and with the news of the first death in the protests: a twenty-year-old who died falling from the roof of a supermarket in Rouen, in the north.

Officers of the police RAID tactical unit in Lille (afp)

Macron has not declared a state of emergency, as many expected, but has addressed the families of minors who participate in the violence, asking them to keep the very young at home. Even social media, where black blocs coordinate, have been called to their responsibilities. In the meantime, however, fearing the worst, the government has also ordered the use of armored vehicles, canceled concerts, public events, neighborhood and school parties, and shortened bus and tram runs to 9pm.

The images of the devastation are impressive, what remains of buildings, shops, schools, cars, after the fires and the assaults of the most violent groups makes many banlieues look like a landscape of rubble. The anger over the death of 17-year-old Nahel at the hands of a policeman who shot him at point-blank range and without any motivation in self-defense does not seem to have any limits.

The boy’s funeral is scheduled for tomorrow in Nanterre: in the city they hope it will not end with yesterday’s extremely violent incidents at the end of the ‘white march’ promoted by the victim’s mother. But by now the situation seems out of control: from the Républicains to the far right the request is a curfew and a state of emergency.



Lyon (afp)

From abroad, countries such as Italy, Norway or Great Britain are warning their citizens about the situation in Paris, while Berlin says it is “worried”. In hotels and restaurants it rains cancellations. Since yesterday the protest that in the first two days was limited to the banlieues has spilled over into the city centres, the images of the attack on the Les Halles shopping center in the heart of Paris, they are impressive, the Nike store was devastated and burglarized, then the black spot of the black bloc moved to rue de Rivoli, smashing shop windows for two days dealing with the summer sales.

President Emmanuel Macron, worried to the point of abandoning the scheduled press conference at the end of the European summit – an unusual event for him – returned to be punctual for the meeting of the government’s crisis cell. Many expected drastic decisions on public order, they had been announced “without taboos”, but for the moment only appeals have arrived: to parents, given that – he warned – “a third of those arrested are young and very young”; and to social media, TikTok And Snapchataccused of hosting calls to violent events.



Montpellier. Police walk past a jewelry store that had its windows smashed during a protest (afp)

In the evening, the government received representatives of the platforms to warn them of their responsibilities. France with its police has also ended up in the sights of the UN, which has asked it to address “the profound problems of racism and discrimination among its forces of order”. An invitation returned to the sender from the Quai d’Orsay, who judged it “totally unfounded”.

In terms of the investigation, there is no significant news. The third person who was in the car with Nahel, and who has not yet been traced by the authorities, spoke instead to Le Parisien, stating that he fled for fear that the policemen would also shoot him. He added that Nahel had been hit and probably for this reason he inadvertently left the brake pedal. But he will have the opportunity to talk about it with the investigators when he presents himself to the police, in the next few days according to what he announced. The weekend presents itself as the crucial moment in this delicate phase: for the fourth and fifth night, between Saturday and Sunday, there are no signs of improvement in the situation. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne reiterated: “All hypotheses are on the table to restore public order”.

