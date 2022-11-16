Anger against the anti-Covid measures

Protests against the lockdown turn into violent clashes in Guangzhou, the southeast Chinese metropolis, hit by restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19. Images released online show residents breaking the lockdown overturning a police car and breaking down anti-Covid barriers. Anger has exploded in the Haizhu district, which for days has been subject to the heaviest restrictions due to the high number of infections among residents, mostly migrant workers, who complain of not being paid if they don’t go to work, and of the increase of food prices. Guangzhou is not the only city affected by restrictions to avoid the spread of the virus. China is in the midst of one of the worst waves of infections: yesterday, the National Health Commission reported 1,621 confirmed cases of internal transmission, in addition to 16,151 asymptomatic infections, the highest levels since the end of April.



