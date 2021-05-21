Abdul Rahim Hussein, agencies (Ramallah)

Yesterday, clashes erupted again between the Israeli police and the Palestinians in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, two weeks after similar events that caused the outbreak of confrontations between Hamas and Israel. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the confrontations began after the Friday prayers, in which thousands of Palestinians participated.

The witnesses indicated that the Israeli police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the demonstrators, and beat some with batons.

And 21 people were injured in the clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque, two of them were transferred to the hospital, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

For its part, the Palestinian presidency condemned “the Israeli occupation forces’ storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque after Friday prayers, and their assault on worshipers.”

The presidency affirmed in a statement that “the continuation of the policy of incursions into Islamic and Christian holy sites, and the continuation of attacks on peaceful worshipers, is a rejected and condemned policy, and an unacceptable provocation that returns matters to the square of violence and tension.”

The spokesman for the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, Dhaifallah Al-Fayez, condemned “the Israeli police and special forces storming the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, after Friday prayers, and attacking worshipers.”

He said, “What Israel has done is a provocative, unacceptable and condemned act, which challenges international efforts and endeavors that have continued over the past few days to reach calm and stop the violence and escalation in Jerusalem.”

He stressed that Israel should “assume its international responsibilities as an occupying power, stop its violations and attacks in Al-Aqsa Mosque, not harm the worshipers, and respect the existing legal and historical situation.” For his part, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said that the police were subjected to stones thrown by the Palestinians and started riot control measures.