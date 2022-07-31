Armed clashes between Iranian border guards and the forces of the Taliban movement (which is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) occurred on Sunday on the border with Afghanistan. This is reported by the agency on July 31 IRNA.

According to the head of the Helmand (eyirmand) district of the Iranian province of Sistan and Balochistan, Meysam Barazande, the shootout took place “just now.” The conflict continues, he added.

The issue of casualties and deaths is being investigated.

On June 14, Zamir Kabulov, special envoy of the Russian president for Afghanistan, director of the Second Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Russia could recognize the government of the Taliban movement. At the end of March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Russia had issued accreditation to the first Afghan diplomat from the new government.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated in May 2021 after the start of the withdrawal of US troops who had been in the country since 2001. The Taliban launched an offensive against the country’s major cities and entered Kabul on August 15, announcing the end of the war.

The new leaders promised the country and the world to create an inclusive government, fight terrorists, and respect human rights, including women’s rights.