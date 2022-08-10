Some positions, considered marginal, remain under consideration by Digos but the investigation in La Spezia is considered substantially concluded

La Spezia – 32 ultras from La Spezia are receiving in these hours the notification of the Daspo following the intemperance recorded during Spezia-Naples on 22 May last.

The investigation by the Digos of the La Spezia Police Headquarters has concluded, which in the last two and a half months has plumbed the video images shot inside and outside the “Alberto Picco” stadium.

The game, irrelevant for the ranking, was interrupted for about ten minutes in the first half following the invasion of the field by some Neapolitan fans who tried to attack the nearby supporters of the Curva Piscina house.

In those situations, a small group of Ultras from La Spezia took the field from the Curva Ferrovia to face the Neapolitans, however, stopped by the then coach Thiago Motta and by the players of La Spezia. When the game was over, there were clashes in via XV Giugno, at the exit of the guest sector. It is precisely the ultras who participated in the invasion and the attempted contact to have received the ban today from sports facilities.

The Daspos range from 1 to 7 years, depending on the severity of the allegations. The fans are largely defended by the lawyers Massimo Lombardi from La Spezia and Giovanni Adami from Udine. Some positions, considered marginal, remain under consideration by Digos but the investigation in La Spezia is considered substantially concluded.