Paramilitary group and Army had agreed to stop the attacks for 24 hours; about 185 people died

Conflicts between Sudan’s RSF (Rapid Support Forces) paramilitary group and the Sudanese Army continued this Tuesday (April 18, 2023) in the capital Khartoum despite a 24-hour ceasefire agreement to “ensure the safe passage of civilians and the evacuation of the wounded”. The two forces have been in conflict since Saturday (April 15) when the group RSF tried to seize power in the country. The information is from AFP.

According to the UN (United Nations), about 185 people died and 1,800 were injured. The Sudan Doctors’ Union said many of the dead had not yet been accounted for.

In your profile on twitter, the leader of the paramilitary group, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, said the decision was taken after a conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. However, Daglo claimed that the Sudanese army has not fulfilled its part of the agreement.

“Unfortunately, the Sudanese Armed Forces failed to honor the ceasefire, bombing densely populated areas and endangering civilian lives. These actions are a flagrant violation of the fundamentals and principles of international and humanitarian law.”said the leader of the RSF.

In response, the Army said that, in fact, the RSF had not stopped its bombing.

“The rebel militia did not comply [o cessar-fogo] and his attacks did not stop. Our forces in the 5th division faced a failed attempt to break into western Al-Abyad, and the rebel militia suffered heavy losses,” the Armed Forces said in announcement.

Initially, the Army I had said that it was not aware of any coordination with the mediators and the international community regarding a truce and that the ceasefire was an RSF strategy to “cover up the crushing defeat they suffered”.

The RSF is chasing Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the general who has ruled Sudan since 2021, in order to bring him to justice. Both worked together to overthrow the civil government at the time.

The paramilitary group wants to take control of the entire country. On Sunday (April 16, 2023), the RSF announced that it had taken control of the presidential palace, Khartoum international airport and Jabal Awlia air base, all in the Sudanese capital.