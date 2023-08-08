Residents said the army had carried out air strikes and heavy artillery since Monday in an attempt to seize a bridge across the Nile that the Rapid Support Forces used to transport reinforcements and weapons from Omdurman to the cities of Bahri and Khartoum.

The response was strong from the Rapid Support Forces, which led to an intensification of clashes in residential neighborhoods, resulting in civilian casualties and displacement.

The RSF occupied much of the capital when fighting broke out in mid-April.

Activists in eastern neighborhoods of Omdurman said at least nine civilians were killed.

Tensions erupted between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, who participated in the 2021 coup, over disagreements over a plan for a transition to civilian rule.

Both sides have announced military progress in the past few days, but there are no signs of a decisive breakthrough.

The United Nations said that more than four million people have been displaced, including more than 900,000 who have fled to neighboring countries that are already suffering from conflicts and economic crises.