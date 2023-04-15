The Sudanese Rapid Reaction Forces announced an army attack on their base in Khartoum

In Sudan, clashes broke out between the army and the Rapid Reaction Forces (RRF). About this on Saturday, April 15, informs Al Arabiya.

“Today, the Rapid Reaction Force was taken by surprise by a large group of armed forces that entered the headquarters of the force at the Soba military camp in Khartoum,” the RRF said. It is specified that the Sudanese army attacked with all types of heavy and light weapons.

According to the TV channel, explosions and shooting are heard near the headquarters of the special forces.

Meanwhile, at the Russian embassy RIA News reported that the situation in the Sudanese capital remains calm amid reports of rising tensions.

Previously it was again postponed signing of an agreement between military and civilian forces in Sudan. April 1 was announced as the first date for the signing of the treaty, but the ceremony was postponed due to disputes between representatives of the army under the command of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the formations of the RRF under the leadership of Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo.