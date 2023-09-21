Clashes between protesters and police officers began on September 20 near the government building on Republic Square in the center of Yerevan. Broadcast from the scene of events RT.

Demonstrators shout anti-government slogans. Protesters throw eggs, bottles and rocks at police and government buildings.

Law enforcement officers detain those gathered using force.

The day before, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced the start of “anti-terrorist measures” of a local nature in Nagorno-Karabakh. Thus, strike drones of the Azerbaijani army were seen over Stepanakert, and explosions were heard in the vicinity of the city.

Due to the aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, protests began in Yerevan against the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan demanding his resignation. Citizens accuse him of treason and demand recognition of the republic.

On September 20, the Armenian opposition announced at a rally that the process of removing Pashinyan and his government from power had begun. The opposition forces decided to form a national committee that will be responsible for this process.

The culprit of the conflict in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) is Pashinyan, said Igor Polyachenko, head of the international cooperation department of the State University of Management. In his opinion, Armenia, by signing a quadripartite agreement in Prague, recorded the fact of recognition of the NKR as the territory of Azerbaijan on paper. Thus, the Armenian prime minister became the initiator of another drama for the Armenian people, the expert added.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan deteriorated against the backdrop of disputed ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh, which in 1988 declared secession from the Azerbaijani SSR. During the military conflict of 1992–1994, Baku lost control over Karabakh.