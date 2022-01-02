In Amsterdam, clashes have occurred between law enforcement officers and protesters against restrictions related to the coronavirus. Videos from the scene appeared on the Web.

The footage shows that the guards are using shields and clubs. The police also have service dogs.

A dog was lowered onto one of the protesters, which knocked the man to the ground. Those who tried to help him were driven away by law enforcement officers with truncheons.

However, the publication NL Times clarifies that the police were forced to resort to such measures, due to the fact that during the rally, riots and clashes broke out.

Since December 19, a lockdown has been introduced in the Netherlands due to the spread of Omicron, a strain of coronavirus infection. The regime will last until January 14.

On 19 November, three people were shot and wounded in Rotterdam during riots that erupted during protests against the new restrictive antiquarian measures by the Dutch authorities. The protesters threw stones at the security forces and fired fireworks in their direction. At the same time, the law enforcement officers themselves suffered.