Clashes erupted again between the Israeli police and the Palestinians in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem.

The confrontations began after the Friday prayers, in which thousands of Palestinians participated.

Hundreds of worshipers chanted slogans and carried Palestinian flags.

A photojournalist said that the police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the demonstrators, and beat some with batons.Palestinians leave Al-Aqsa after Friday prayers

For his part, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said that the police were subjected to stone throwing by the Palestinians and started anti-riot measures.

The spokesman said, “Hundreds of people started throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at the policemen, who responded.”

The Israeli raids on Gaza have stopped, and no rockets have been fired towards Israeli territory since the ceasefire came into effect hours earlier, after eleven days of the escalation.

The implementation of the ceasefire agreement brokered by Egypt began at 2 am (23:00 GMT Thursday).