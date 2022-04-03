An AFP photographer said projectiles were thrown at security forces who responded with tear gas and sound bombs in front of Bab al-Amoud, as Palestinians gathered there after prayers on the second night of Ramadan.

The Israeli police indicated that they arrested 10 people on charges of “rioting and attacking police officers,” noting that a policeman was injured by a bottle thrown at his face.

For its part, the Palestinian Red Crescent said that 11 people were injured in the clashes.

On Sunday afternoon, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid toured the site and met with the police force assigned to guard it. “This is a tense period, but we have a police force that we can trust to get through and I’m proud of our people,” he said in comments relayed by his office.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met the head of the Shin Bet internal security service and the military commander of the West Bank, following an Israeli operation near Jenin on Saturday, during which three Palestinian militants were killed in an armed clash by Israeli special forces.