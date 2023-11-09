Al Mayadeen: Clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians began in Jenin

Clashes broke out between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian resistance forces in Jenin in the West Bank. Clashes between Israeli military and Palestinians reported Al Mayadeen.

“Israeli troops are storming the city of Jenin from several fronts, receiving reinforcements from the surrounding Al-Jalama and Mukabilah,” the TV channel said.

It is noted that the Israeli army faces fierce resistance when attempting to advance.