Clashes between fans of Naples and Rome on the A1: highway blocked

Moments of tension today, Sunday 8 January 2023, on the A1. The Autostrada del Sole was blocked near Arezzo, between Monte San Savino and, precisely, Arezzo due to clashes between Roma and Napoli fans. Several patrols from the Battifolle section of the traffic police arrived on the spot.

Roma fans were on their way to San Siro for tonight’s match (8.45pm) against Milan, while Napoli fans were on their way to Genoa to reach Marassi (kick-off of the match against Sampdoria set for 6pm) .

At the moment the north lane of the Autosole is closed, but in all likelihood it will also be closed southbound. Heavy repercussions on traffic, particularly intense in this section.