







01:52

After the escalation this Thursday, several sectors of Ciudad Juárez looked deserted, some universities suspended classes on Friday and the Chihuahua business union demanded that the government act forcefully against organized crime. The attacks in Ciudad Juárez occurred two days after a violent escalation in the states of Jalisco (west) and Guanajuato (center), attributed by the government to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the most powerful in the country.