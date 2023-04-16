Clashes between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (FAR) have so far left a balance of at least 56 civilians dead and nearly 600 injured. The conflict continues this Sunday morning (16) near the headquarters of the Armed Forces, in the center of Khartoum, and in other locations in the country.

The clashes reached their second day in the capital, after breaking out on Saturday morning (15) after the FAR accused the Army of attacking their positions, an action that the Armed Forces claimed was a response to a previous attack.

The Armed Forces said in a statement that one of the towers at their headquarters in Khartoum had been set on fire as a result of the fighting, in an action that left no victims, and denied the FAR’s allegations that they had taken over the installations. The African country woke up to military planes flying over central Khartoum and other points east and south of the capital, while clashes continued in other cities across the country.

Army spokesman Nabil Abdullah said in a statement that troops had taken control of the largest base of the Rapid Support Forces in the Karari area, north of the town of Omdurman, and had seized all equipment belonging to the paramilitaries.

Likewise, the military also took control of up to 35 armored vehicles from the FAR in the city of Damazin, in southeastern Sudan. In two days of fighting, at least 56 civilians were killed and nearly 600 – also between the warring parties – were injured, according to the Sudanese Central Committee of Doctors.

These numbers, however, do not include casualties from the troubled western region of Darfur, where there is intense fighting in Al Fasher and Nyala, as well as in Al Obeid, in the state of North Kordofan, due to difficulties in movement in those areas.

Last Thursday (13), the Army warned that the country was going through a “dangerous situation” that could lead to an armed conflict, after FAR units “mobilized” in the Sudanese capital and in other cities without the consent or coordination of the Forces. Armed.

UN says three staff members killed

The United Nations mission in Sudan reported this Sunday (16) that three employees of the World Food Program (WFP) were killed on Saturday (15) during the clashes that broke out in northern Darfur, amid fighting between the Army and the paramilitary group Forces of Support Rapid (FAR).

The mission’s representative in Sudan, Volker Perthes, “strongly condemned the attacks against United Nations personnel”, conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and expressed his “extreme concern” at “reports of projectiles hitting UN facilities” during the fighting. .

However, he did not specify exactly how the WFP workers died, an organization that had been the target of sporadic attacks by armed groups even before the start of the rebellion. Perthes also denounced that there are “reports” of “looting of UN facilities and other humanitarian facilities in various places in Darfur”, which he described as “recurrent acts of violence” that “interrupt the delivery of vital assistance and must end”.

“The safety of staff and contractors is paramount, and when incidents like this occur, it is the women, men and children who are in desperate need of assistance who suffer the most,” said the representative, urging the parties to the conflict to “respect their international obligations”. , as well as ensuring the security of UN personnel and facilities.

“I reiterate: civilians and humanitarian aid workers are not a target”, he stressed. According to the United Nations, about 16 million people, or one third of the population of Sudan, depend on humanitarian aid.