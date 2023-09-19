La Spezia – Nine Livorno ultras ended up on trial yesterday morning at the La Spezia court after the clashes that occurred during the match against Spezia at the Picco stadium with the eagles winning with the result of three to zero. During the race, played on 27 February 2019, heavy clashes took place on the Piscina curve between the police and the Tuscan fans. Yesterday morning, in front of the magistrate Mario De Bellis. the lawyers of the defendants have agreed with the public prosecutor Alessandra Conforti on two plea deals and seven summary trials. The sentence, against the nine Livorno fans, was set for January 16, 2024. The nine fans, identified through the cameras and by cross-referencing the data of the Livorno police station, must answer for various crimes ranging from resistance to a public official to aggravated personal injury, from misrepresentation to the crime of racial discrimination.

This last accusation concerns a single Tuscan fan who had insulted a steward because of the color of his skin. The process for the daspo has also been started for everyone. According to the police, the “hottest” fringe of the Amaranth fans entered the stadium trying to evade the controls, throwing kicks, punches, belts, flag poles and throwing objects at the stewards and at the police officers from La Spezia and of the mobile department of Genoa, came to the rescue. The toll at the end of the match was heavy: eight policemen and four stewards had suffered injuries, with recovery reports of up to twenty days.

The violent attack was caused on 27 February four years ago by the fact that around 200 Livorno fans arrived in Liguria without tickets. Digos agents, directed by Gianluca Cariola, they knew that the most violent fringe of the Livorno fans were also part of the group. The police managed to intercept cars and buses near the Boschetti junction and forced the fans to buy tickets and finally escorted them to the stadium. In the meantime, however, the match had already started, with the Livorno fans appearing very nervous, so much so that they approached the stewards and started an argument which ended badly: the police from the mobile department entered the away section and the clash was inevitable. — © ALL RIGHTS RESERVED