Eight people were hit by truncheons, three of which were injured on the head and face anti-NATO and pro-Palestine demonstration following clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement in via Toledo, near the San Carlo Theater in the central area of ​​Naples. The demonstrators are now heading towards the occupied headquarters of the rectorate of Federico II. The police closed off all access to the San Carlo area, with cordons of men and vans.

The anti-Nato procession that took place today in via Toledo had been authorized in Piazza Municipio in Naples, but some groups of antagonists diverted the route and pushed the demonstrators towards the theatre. This is what we learn from investigative sources. The demonstration, in fact, had been announced on social media in recent days as a meeting in the Galleria Umberto, to try to protest against the concert for the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of NATO scheduled this evening at the San Carlo Theatre.

The Police Commissioner of Naples, however, had issued some regulations to the demonstrators, authorizing the procession not far away, in Piazza Municipio. As a precaution, Digos and police in riot gear organized a protection cordon along Via Toledo. According to what Adnkronos learned, around 80 protesters, coming from the Quartieri Spagnoli, diverted the route, heading towards the San Carlo Theatre. First they would have tried to break through from via Matilde Serao, then from via Toledo towards piazza Trieste e Trento. The demonstrators were blocked and repelled with a brief charge, in which no injuries were reported. Various videos already acquired are now being examined by Digos to identify all the demonstrators and verify any responsibilities.

Pro-Palestine activists occupy the Federico II rectorate

A group of activists from the Student Network for Palestine meanwhile occupied the rectorate of the Federico II University of Naples this morning due to the call for scientific collaboration between the university and Israel. “Today Federico II and his rector Matteo Lorito, we read in a note, woke up like this: we decided to implement a strong action by occupying the rector's offices as has already happened in Rome, Turin, Bologna We are tired of passing through our universities while lie after lie is told, while places of knowledge are militarized on the one hand, legitimizing a language of war that is more than worrying, and depoliticized.”

“What is happening in Palestine at the moment bears the name of genocide for us: the Maeci ban, the Med'or foundation, the agreements made between Italy and Israel at an academic, economic and military level represent for us a point of no return approximately the complicity of the academy with Nethanhyau's criminal plan to erase the Palestinian people”, the activists continue in the note.