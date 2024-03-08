The State Police of Caserta has identified 14 fans involved in the scuffles that occurred during the Casertana-Foggia football match on 4 December 2023 at the 'A' Stadium. Pinto' of Caserta. At the end of the investigative activities, the police commissioner Andrea Grassi issued against them the prevention measure of the ban on access to places where sporting events take place, better known as Daspo. Overall, the 14 identified fans were banned for 56 years from entering stadiums throughout Italy. For two of them, repeat offenders as they were already recipients of the same measure in previous years, the measure was adopted with the addition of the obligation to sign, before and after playing their team's football matches.

What happened during Casertana-Foggia

During the match, played on the evening of 4 December 2023, part of both sets of fans became involved in very serious behaviour, dangerous for public order and safety, in particular during the interval between the first and second half, which resulted in the match restarting more than forty minutes late. In addition to lighting and throwing smoke bombs and firecrackers, which were illegally introduced into the stadium by evading the filtering operations carried out by the stewards, the fans involved in the scuffles engaged in mutual throwing of stones and objects, even destroying part of the concrete of the stands and the coverings of the bathrooms . After having torn down one of the gates, part of the home fans invaded the pitch trying to reach the away sector.

The investigations made it possible to identify and fully identify eight supporters of the home team and six visiting fans, who were responsible, in various capacities, for the crimes of climbing over, throwing and carrying blunt objects, unjustified misrepresentation of the face and aggravated damage, as well as injuries suffered by State Police personnel who intervened in the guest sector to stop the violent conduct taking place. In fact, in the clashes, six police officers suffered injuries, while, thanks to the intervention of the contingent on public order duty, no injuries were reported among the spectators.