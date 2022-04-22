Israeli riot police once again clashed with Palestinian youths at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. More than 30 people were injured, 14 of whom had to be taken to hospital. International news agencies and news channel Al Jazeera†

Israeli police officers forced their way into the area around the Al-Aqsa mosque after morning prayers, witnesses told Reuters news agency. According to the Israelis, the police action was necessary as hundreds of Palestinians threw stones and came closer and closer to the Wailing Wall, where Jewish believers were praying. Witnesses tell Reuters there were about 200 Palestinians. The police fired rubber bullets at them and used tear gas. According to Al Jazeera, three journalists were also injured.

The Israeli Police say to have waited to intervene until the Muslims in the mosque had finished morning prayers, which took place on the third Friday of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting. One of the Israeli security forces was injured.

Fidgety

It has been unsettled on the Temple Mount, the hill on which the Al-Aqsa mosque stands, in recent weeks. It is an important holy place for both Muslims and Jews. This year, Ramadan coincides with both Easter and the Jewish Passover, causing many Muslim and Jewish believers to flock to the mountain at the same time. As a result, tensions rise. A week ago there were also riots during and after Friday morning prayers. Then the police broke into the Al-Aqsa mosque. At least 150 people were injured, according to Palestinian emergency services.

Israeli soldiers have also been conducting raids on the Gaza Strip in recent weeks. They killed nearly 30 Palestinians, according to authorities in Gaza. At the same time, Palestinians carried out multiple street attacks in Israel, killing 14 people. Last week, rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip for the first time this year. The projectiles were intercepted by the Israeli anti-aircraft defense system. Israel also carried out air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The wave of violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories is fueling fears that the conflict will escalate again, as it did in the spring of 2021. Among other things, a storming of the Al Aqsa mosque by the police then led to a brief armed conflict, in which 250 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 people in Israel were killed in 11 days.