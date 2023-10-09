For its part, the Israeli army said in a statement, “In continuation of initial reports, IDF forces killed a number of militants who crossed the border toward Israeli territory from Lebanese territory. Soldiers continue combing operations in the area. Helicopters are also currently launching raids in the area. More details later.” “.

Earlier Sunday, Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah exchanged artillery shells and rockets, a day after Palestinian militants launched the largest bloody attack on Israel in years.

On Sunday, Hezbollah said it launched an attack with guided missiles and artillery shells on three sites in the Shebaa Farms “in solidarity” with the Palestinian people.

The Lebanese army said that shells and missiles were fired from southern Lebanon into the “occupied Lebanese territories”, without specifying who was responsible for the launch, and that the fire fired by Israel in response left a number of people injured.

The statement published on the X platform stated that army units were deployed along Lebanon’s southern border.