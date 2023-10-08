Contact on the way

Sunday in Qatar by Lewis Hamilton it lasted a few hundred meters, just the time needed to cover the space that separates the third starting box from turn-1. Here the seven-time world champion has arrived sensationally in contact with George Russell’s sister cargenerating a harakiri that obviously brought the memory back to seven years ago, when Hamilton clashed with his then teammate Nico Rosberg at the start of the Spanish GP.

Risky strategy

Hamilton had started the race on new red tyres. A super aggressive choice which, however, did not fit well with the desire to put a used medium tire on George Russell’s car. The Mercedes that started behind, Hamilton’s, thus found itself tied at the first corner with the one in front. All this while the innermost trajectory was occupied by Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. Hamilton attempted the double overtakebut it went badly for him and he ended up hitting the W14 #63.

Russell still in contention

The impact ended Hamilton’s race but not that of Russell, who managed to restart and return to the pits also taking advantage of the entry of the Safety Car, useful in allowing him to join the group. Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 with the race still underway, the seven-time world champion proved himself to be a true team man, agreeing to take the entire responsibility upon themselves of an accident that, certainly, will not have been appreciated at all by team principal Toto Wolff.

I’ve watched the replay and it was 100% my fault and I take full responsibility. Apologies to my team and to George. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 8, 2023

Admission of guilt

“Now it is difficult to say who is responsible – commented Hamilton – but I’m fine with taking it myself, being the oldest. I think George didn’t have room there, I was trying to overtake both him and Verstappen and it was an unfortunate situation. I had the worst tire compared to everyone close to me, I had to try to go straight to the front, but I took a big risk and was penalized heavily”.

Hamilton subsequently confirmed this version with a tweet, in which he confirmed that he was the one and only responsible for the accident: “I saw the replay and it was 100% my fault and I take full responsibility for it. I apologize to my team and George“, he wrote.