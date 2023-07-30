Decisive dodgem car

In addition to the discussed postponements due to rain, the start behind the Safety Car and the flurry of pit stops which effectively influenced the outcome of the race in the first two laps, the Belgian Sprint hador just one real duel on the track: the one who opposed Sergio Perez’s Red Bull to Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. It was…neither of them who prevailed. The contact which involved the two riders while they were protagonists of a very heated tussle for the fourth position, in fact, ended up ruin both of their plans.

Hamilton penalized

Perez was forced to retire due to deep gash on the right side caused by Hamilton’s attack. On the other hand, the Englishman received a five-second penalty for his maneuver, which after the checkered flag dropped him from fourth to seventh in the final standings. After the race, the two protagonists were interviewed by Sky Sports F1 and commented on the episode, which represents yet another accident involving a Red Bull and a Mercedes in the last three years.

Opposite versions

Hamilton appeared annoyed by the penalty received and indirectly quoted his great idol Ayrton Senna: “If we look back at what happened Sounds like a racing accident to me – ruled the seven-time world champion – but evidently it was evaluated in a different way. They were the most complicated conditions that could be found. I clearly didn’t try to get in touch, though if I see a space I throw myself in: I’m a pilot. I saw the gap and tried to move past it and be corrected but we touched“.

Perez has a decidedly different opinion, who with this retirement continues an extremely negative period of results: “We had a lot of damage to the car from the contact with Lewis – Checo pointed out – it hit the inside of my car and once we realized the damage was big we retired. This crash ended my race, but now I look to tomorrow in the hope of being able to make up for the points lost today.”concluded the #11 Red Bull.