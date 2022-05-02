The Super Witch is the new card for the May events in clash royale. This will be a combined version of the three witches that we currently have in the game. we explain how this legendary card works and what are the best decks to combine it.

The operation of this letter will be very similar to that of the base witch. Nevertheless, will combine the generation of troops of the Night Witch and the transformation to pigs of the Mother Witch. It will also cost one more elixir, it will be bigger and it will have more life. The differences between the normal witch and the Superwitch:

Normal witch (level 11)

Life: 922

Area Damage: 147

Skeleton spawn speed: 7 seconds

Quality: epic

Cost: 5 elixir

Make: Skeletons

Super Witch (level 11)

Life: 1064

Ranged Damage: 133

Skeleton spawn speed: 5 seconds

Quality: Legendary

Cost: 6 elixir

Craft: Skeletons, Bats, and Pigs.

The best decks for the Super Witch event

The super witch will be a difficult card to face. First of all, because your opponent will have the same card in his deck. On the other hand, toCombining all unit spawn will be a great counter to tanks, but will suffer equally against AoE units.

Deck 1 (Golem):

win condition

Structure

Support

Warrior Healer

Princess

Distraction

spells

The Golem deck will have great relevance in this event | Source: SuperCell

Deck 2 (Log Bait):

win condition

Structure

Support

Distraction

spells

Witches will be the empowered cards of May | Source: Clash Royale

Deck 3 (Montapuercos):

win condition

Structure

Support

Gentleman

Dart Goblin

fire throwers

Distraction

spells

