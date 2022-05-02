The Super Witch is the new card for the May events in clash royale. This will be a combined version of the three witches that we currently have in the game. we explain how this legendary card works and what are the best decks to combine it.
The operation of this letter will be very similar to that of the base witch. Nevertheless, will combine the generation of troops of the Night Witch and the transformation to pigs of the Mother Witch. It will also cost one more elixir, it will be bigger and it will have more life. The differences between the normal witch and the Superwitch:
Normal witch (level 11)
- Life: 922
- Area Damage: 147
- Skeleton spawn speed: 7 seconds
- Quality: epic
- Cost: 5 elixir
- Make: Skeletons
Super Witch (level 11)
- Life: 1064
- Ranged Damage: 133
- Skeleton spawn speed: 5 seconds
- Quality: Legendary
- Cost: 6 elixir
- Craft: Skeletons, Bats, and Pigs.
The best decks for the Super Witch event
The super witch will be a difficult card to face. First of all, because your opponent will have the same card in his deck. On the other hand, toCombining all unit spawn will be a great counter to tanks, but will suffer equally against AoE units.
Deck 1 (Golem):
win condition
Structure
Support
- Warrior Healer
- Princess
Distraction
spells
Deck 2 (Log Bait):
win condition
Structure
Support
Distraction
spells
Deck 3 (Montapuercos):
win condition
Structure
Support
- Gentleman
- Dart Goblin
- fire throwers
Distraction
spells
