The new season of clash royale will come with major balance changes, addressing various requests from the community and solving diversification issues in the current meta. These are all changes, between buffs, nerfs and reworks, that will be in the game from April 2022.

Reworks

elixir collector : Duration on the field changed from 70 to 65; it will give one more drop of elixir (8 maximum in total) when it disappears.

: Duration on the field changed from 70 to 65; it will give one more drop of elixir (8 maximum in total) when it disappears. electric giant: Elixir cost changed from 8 to 7. Health is reduced by 15% and structure damage is also decreased.

buffs

Mirror : Card upgrade max level changed from level 15 to level 16.

: Card upgrade max level changed from level 15 to level 16. Golden Knight : The range for his special ability increases from 5 to 6 cells.

: The range for his special ability increases from 5 to 6 cells. giant skeleton : Attack speed and life increased by 7%.

: Attack speed and life increased by 7%. Archers : Attack speed increased by 9%.

: Attack speed increased by 9%. ice spirit: Freeze effect increased from 1s to 1.3s.

nerfs

Stone : Skeleton spawn down 0.2s.

: Skeleton spawn down 0.2s. Ram Riders : The slowing effect of his attack decreases.

: The slowing effect of his attack decreases. archer queen : Attack speed with his special ability lowered from 200% to 180%.

: Attack speed with his special ability lowered from 200% to 180%. Valkyrie : Life reduced by 4%.

: Life reduced by 4%. mega knight: Spawn damage is reduced by 20%.

BORAMDEKUIN! | Source: SuperCell

New season of Clash Royale

The Clash Royale season for April 2022 will have big changes and a new champion, the Big Miner. A card that is added to the Archer Queen, Skeleton King and Golden Knight as the special cards that are unlocked upon reaching level 14.

Also, the most recent update to the game introduced card mastery challenges, as well as new emblems and a change in the graphical form of the game interface.

Don’t forget to comment on the TierraGamer’s social networks or join our Discord server to continue the conversation.