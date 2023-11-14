“The right to strike is sacrosanct, blocking an entire country for 24 hours is not acceptable.” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini said this on Radio anch’io on Rai Radio Uno. «I have to guarantee the right to mobility for 60 million Italians, it is the job for which you are paying me my salary today: guaranteeing circulation with all the unexpected events that may occur on trains, on roads, highways, in ports and airports» .

There is an open clash over the strike on Friday 17th proclaimed by CGIL and UIL against the Meloni government’s maneuver. Regardless of the reasons, the technical question on the nature of the abstention – general for the unions but not for the Strike Guarantor – translates into the confirmation of the request to remodulate the protest by the commission to the two unions. And it reignites the political front, with the League’s new thrust: “The Guarantor punishes the capricious Landini” and his “claim” to spend “a long weekend on the skin of millions of Italians”.

«As we told the Commission, we find the interpretation that says it is not a general strike wrong. It calls into question a right. It is a complacent interpretation” and “used by Minister Salvini in an instrumental way” to prevent the right to strike. This was stated by the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini. «We confirm the strike – he told Radio24 – as an act of responsibility we have exempted air transport and increased that of the fire brigade to four hours from 9am to 1pm». Landini said that the Guarantee Commission “is complacent” with the Government.