USA, the shadow of the “paralysis” of government activities. Biden attacks Republican extremists for causing a impasse budget

The American president Joe Biden accuses “a small group of Republican extremists” of causing a budget impasse within a week of his shutdown, and asks legislators to remedy it. Speaking at a Congressional Black Caucus awards dinner, Biden said he and the leader of the House Republicans, Kevin McCartyhad previously agreed on government spending levels, but “now a small group of extremist Republicans don’t want to live up to the deal, so now everyone in America may be forced to pay the price.”

US lawmakers have until September 30 to reach an agreement on the budget bill avoid paralysis of government services. “Financing the government is one of the basic responsibilities of Congress – said Biden – it’s time for Republicans to start doing the job Americans elected them to do”. The White House wants to include in the budget law the 24 billion dollars in military and humanitarian aid Kiev, and a Republican component in the House opposes a plan supported by Democrats and Republicans. The budget vote in Congress regularly records a stalemate, used by both sides to negotiate until a last-minute shared solution.

