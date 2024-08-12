According to lawyers, the amendments interfere in the electoral process, in the attribution of the Three Powers and need to be reviewed by the Judiciary; the issue is at an impasse with Congress after Flávio Dino’s latest decisions

Experts heard by Poder360 assess that there is one “confusion” between the attributions of the Three Powers in the clash over the amendments by the Legislative and the Judiciary. The temperature between Congress and the STF (Supreme Federal Court) is expected to rise in the coming weeks with the judgment of the appeals and changes in LDO (Budget Guidelines Law).

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) and Congress advanced on the latest decisions by Minister Flávio Dino, who determined requirements to guarantee the transparency of Pix amendments. In the August 1 decision, the minister determined that the Pix amendments must meet the constitutional requirements of transparency and traceability and also be monitored by the TCU (Federal Court of Auditors) and the CGU (Office of the Comptroller General of the Union).

On Thursday (8th August), Dino rectified what was decided and authorized the transfer only in cases of public calamity and for financing works already in progress. This change occurred after the PGR argue that the Pix amendments could affect the 2024 municipal elections.

The constitutional law expert Pedro Serrano states that the use of the amendment in an election year could interfere with the election results, compromising equality of conditions in the dispute.

It may favor, for example, a deputy and candidate for re-election, to the detriment of someone who is not a deputy, is new to politics and does not have the power to determine amendments.

Congressmen present investment proposals for works and projects in their states, but in an election year there are deputies and senators who direct the funds to their electoral bases to increase political capital.

Despite measures to improve transparency, experts believe that more effective actions could have been taken to resolve constitutional impasses.

Dino’s decision on the transparency of the Pix amendments will be analyzed in a virtual plenary session by the STF on August 16. The decision in response to the PGR is scheduled for judgment later this month.

CONFUSION BETWEEN POWERS

On the same day that Flávio Dino ruled on the request to eliminate the Pix amendments by the PGR, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate filed an appeal requesting the revocation of the decision. The legislative bodies saw the measure as an excessive concession of autonomy to the Executive, heightening tension between the powers in Brazil.

Experts disagree on the Judiciary’s intervention in the prerogatives of the Legislature. Andre Marsiglialawyer and columnist for Poder360does not consider Pix amendments with “good eyes”, but questions the Judiciary’s approach in creating rules that should be the responsibility of the Legislature.

For other experts, the Judiciary is not entering into the jurisdiction of the Legislature, but determining the limits that the Legislature should have in an activity of controlling public administration.

According to the constitutional lawyer Alvaro Palma de Jorgegiven that the budget is a constitutional discipline, it is the duty of the STF to preserve the rules. In addition, the prohibition of the secret budget was already decided in 2022. Therefore, an amendment that is not traceable violates the decision already deemed unconstitutional by the STF.

Expert Pedro Serrano endorses Álvaro’s position, but states that the Judiciary should advance more on the issue. The lawyer says that the decision “mitigates problems”but the Supreme Court needs to correct the imposition of amendments by the Legislature.

TAX AMENDMENTS

The lawyer cites the request made by Psol (Socialism and Freedom Party) on Thursday (8th August), which calls for the blocking of the 2024 mandatory amendments, that is, those that oblige the Executive Branch to pay part of the parliamentary amendments up to the limit of 2% of Net Current Revenue (individual) and 1% (bench).

According to the PSOL, such amendments determine “a profound disruption in the budget determination model”. For Pedro Serrano, “it is atypical for the Legislative to exercise an activity of control over the Executive branch”. The lawyer, in his statements, suggested that the amendments should be transformed into authorizations for expenses, not obligations.

“What the Supreme Court needs to do is declare the unconstitutionality of tax amendments. It is an imbalance of powers for the Legislative Branch to have the ability to formulate, with routines, mandatory amendments to the Executive Branch. The Executive Branch should be the one to decide the destination of budget funds. The Legislative Branch has an authorization role; it authorizes the expenditure to be made, not determines that it be made.”said Pedro.

The controversy over mandatory amendments reflects a broader issue of how the powers of the Republic interact and balance each other. Congress’ accusation that the Judiciary is interfering in the Legislature and the PSOL’s defense that the current budget model favors an imbalance highlight the complexity of the debate.

PROGRESS ON THE TOPIC

Marsiglia sees the STF’s progress as a problem “more than it should” in the task of regulating legislative functions. The lawyer draws attention to the possibility of abuses by the neighboring Power.

Lawyer Pedro Serrano highlights one of the “deficits” of Dino’s decision. Regarding the imposition that deputies and senators can only determine funds for their own State or Municipality, Pedro says that “It makes no sense to limit the congressman to making amendments for his own state. He should be able to interfere in the budget as a whole. There are issues that do not concern his state, but are of national public interest, and he could or should be able to intervene”.

CONGRESS RESPONSE

On Thursday (8th August), the Congress appealed Dino’s decision regarding the transparency and auditing of Pix amendments. There was also an attempt by the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), on Wednesday (8th August), to try narrow the dialogue with the Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet, after the PGR action.

According to the investigation of Poder360the Legislature must still respond to Dino’s recent decisions in the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law). There is an intention to include in the law the creation of a new device that creates a new type of amendment – ​​the party amendment. It would allow for the transfer of funds by the leaders of the benches.

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate also asked the Supreme Court to reconsider another decision by Dino, this time on amendments RP-9 (rapporteur) and RP-8 (committee). The judge also only authorized the transfer of these funds if there is “transparency and traceability”. Here is the full of the resource (PDF – 640 kB).

With the entry of appeals into the Court, one way to avoid disputes between the Three Powers would be the possibility of conciliation between the parties on the matter.

“An attitude of dialogue between the Powers is always positive. But it must be a dialogue based on compliance with the Constitution”says Pedro Serrano.