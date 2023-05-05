A 40-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman died in an accident that took place around 8 pm on the Roverino flyover in Ventimiglia. The collision involved two cars, an Opel Astra and a Mercedes, and a scooter. The first victim, the man, was on board the Opel, next to the driver. The 40-year-old died instantly. The woman was seated behind her with another passenger. She was transported to the Bordighera hospital, she died shortly after arrival. The intervention of the 118 Grifo helicopter was also requested to transfer the seventy-year-old to the hospital. The girl driving the scooter was seriously injured and violently thrown against the guardrail. In all there are four injured: in addition to the girl, the other two occupants of the Opel and the man behind the wheel of the Mercedes. The overpass is closed to traffic. The dynamics of the accident are still to be ascertained, the findings of the traffic police are underway. The names of the victims have not been disclosed at the moment. At the same spot, last October, a Chinese citizen, owner of a shopping center in the border city, was killed in a head-on collision between two cars.



