Clash of the titans: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Wednesday 23 November 2022, in prime time on Italia 1 the film Clash of the Titans is broadcast, a 2010 fantasy film directed by Louis Leterrier, remake of Clash of the Titans from 1981 and prequel to Fury of the Titans (2012). It stars Sam Worthington, who plays the Greek myth hero Perseus. The film has distanced itself from mythological reality for script needs: in fact, changes have been made to some historical events and characters have been inserted that have no real connection with the original. But what is the plot? And who do we see in the cast of Clash of the titans? Where to see it in streaming and what is the trailer? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

Perseus is a demigod born from a clandestine story between Zeus and a human. Locked in a chest, he was then thrown into the sea by Acrisius (his stepfather) because he had discovered his true nature. However, Perseus is saved and raised by a humble family of fishermen who love him very much. Once an adult, Perseus loses his adoptive family, which dies in a massacre caused by Hades: he wanted to punish the soldiers of Argos, brave and rebellious warriors who feel no fear in challenging the gods. Then, when Queen Cassiopeia affirms that her daughter Andromeda is even more beautiful than Aphrodite, regardless of the divine wrath, Hades then kills her and as punishment imposes an ultimatum: if they want Argos not to be destroyed, then Andromeda will have to be thrown to the Kraken (a sea monster). Perseus, eager to take revenge on Hades who killed his parents and cornered by General Draco, decides to help the soldiers of Argos.

Clash of the Titans: the cast of the film

Who do we see in the cast of Clash of the titans? Let’s start with the protagonist, Sam Worthington, who plays the hero Perseus. Then we have Liam Neeson who plays Zeus, Ralph Fiennes who plays the very bad Hades and Jason Flemyng who plays Acrisius. And again we see Gemma Arterton, Alexa Davalos, Mads Mikkelsen, Luke Evans, Izabella Miko, Liam Cunningham, Hans Matheson, Ian Whyte, Nicholas Hoult, Vincent Regan. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Sam Worthington: Perseus

Liam NeesonZeus

Ralph Fiennes: Hades

Gemma Arterton: Me

Mads MikkelsenDraco

Alexa DavalosAndromeda

Jason Flemyng: Acrisius / Calibos

Tine StapelfeldtDanae

Luke EvansApollo

Izabella MikoAthena

Liam Cunningham: Solon

Hans Matheson: Ixas

Ashraf Barhom: Ozal

Mouloud Achour: Kucuk

Ian WhyteSheikh Suleiman

Nicholas HoultEusebios

Vincent ReganCepheus

Polly Walker: Cassiopeia

Katherine Loeppky: Aged Cassiopeia

Luke Treadaway: Prokopion

Pete PostlethwaiteSpyros

Elizabeth McGovern: Marmara

Sinead Michael: Tekla

Ross Mullan: Pemphredo

Robin BerryEnyo

Graham HughesDeino

Martin McCannPhaedrus

Rory McCann: Nice

Kaya Scodelario as Peshet

Alexander Siddig: Hermes

Tamer HassanAres

Danny Huston – Poseidon

Natalya Vodianova as Medusa

Trailer

Here is the official trailer of the film Clash of the Titans, on Italia 1 tonight – Wednesday 23 November 2022 – on Italia 1 from 21.20.

Streaming and live TV

How to watch the movie on TV? Very simple: as already anticipated, the film is aired tonight – Wednesday 23 November 2022 – starting at 21.20 on Italia 1. Mediaset’s “young” network is available free of charge at button 6 on the digital terrestrial remote control. For Sky subscribers, the channel is also visible on the 106 key of the decoder. If you are not at home, you can watch the film for free on the platform Mediaset Play, which allows you to follow the film in streaming on your PC, tablet or smartphone. A simple registration with email or social network will give you access to all Mediaset content in live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand.

