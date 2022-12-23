The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and a group of Peronist governors meet at the Casa Rosada in rejection of a Supreme Court ruling that benefits the city of Buenos Aires. ESTEBAN COLLAZO

The World Cup truce in Argentina is over. The government of Alberto Fernández, endorsed by 14 of the country’s 23 governors, announced Thursday that it will not abide by a Supreme Court ruling ordering the portion of federal funds received by the city to be raised from 2.32% to 2.95%. of Buenos Aires, bastion of the political opposition. Argentines attend a train crash stupefied. They still had not recovered from the hangover of the festivities on Tuesday, when millions took to the streets to cheer the champion team in Qatar, and politics punched them back to reality. Lionel Scaloni, the coach of the Albiceleste, had already said it, minutes after the victory against France in Qatar. We are all very happy, he said, but “the problems will still be there.”

The institutional crisis that Argentina is going through is the end of a long road. The Argentine Government is the main national tax collector. Part of these funds, the so-called co-participants, are distributed among the provinces according to a table of percentages established by law. In 2016, President Mauricio Macri increased by decree the items received by the city of Buenos Aires from 1.40% of the total to 3.75%, a valuable help for Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the political dolphin and his successor at the helm of the city hall of Buenos Aires

The Argentine capital, the richest district in the country, was the springboard from which Macri jumped into national politics, a bastion where Peronism has been leaking since 1995, when the election of the mayor ceased to be a prerogative of the president and became by popular vote. In 2019, Peronism recovered the Casa Rosada and the capital continued in the hands of the opposition. Fernández inherited the status quo of a district that had seen its income double overnight. In September 2020, a police strike put Peronism on the ropes in the province of Buenos Aires. To finance a wage increase, Fernández looked to the capital: he reduced from 3.75% to 2.32% of the total the mass of taxes allocated to that uncomfortable district. The opposition took the case to the Supreme Court, which has now ordered the executive branch to hand over the co-participating 2.95% to the city.

Fernández found himself in the midst of multiple pressures. Meeting in the Casa Rosada with 14 governors, none of whom were opposition members, he heard requests for impeachment against the four members of the Supreme Court and even calls for contempt. He finally prevailed the idea of ​​contempt. In a statement, the Executive Branch denounced that the ruling of the supreme courts was “unpublished, incongruous and impossible to comply with.” It would mean, the government argued, delivering to the capital 180,000 million pesos (about 1,000 million dollars at the official exchange rate) that are not contemplated in the budget approved by Congress for 2023. He anticipated then that he will request an “in extremis recall” , which means that the Court has reversed its steps, and anticipated a general challenge to the judges of the Court.

The swell of this war between state powers is the dispute that the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, has had with the Justice since she was sentenced to six years in prison for corruption. Kirchner maintained that her sentence was written from day one and she shot at what she considered a “judicial mafia” that has the Argentine democratic system on the ropes. The ruling in favor of the city of Buenos Aires would be one more step in that battle to get it out of the way and facilitate the return to power of the Macrista opposition. Rodríguez Larreta is one of the main pre-candidates for the macrismo presidency. The president, Alberto Fernández, said it clearly on Thursday night, on a television channel related to the Government. “I don’t know if the objective of the Court is to finance Larreta’s campaign, but he is going to achieve it,” he said, and wondered where the percentage of co-participation that the judges had established came from. “They provide that we have to deliver 2.95% as co-participation. Why that percentage? We don’t understand it, because there is not a single calculation of how to get there. And this money is not in the national Budget, which was not approved for the Government to send 2.95% to the City, ”he complained.

The decision of the Executive begins a crisis that was not on the radar of the most pessimistic. In Argentina there is no Constitutional Court and that job falls to the Supreme Court, whose rulings are final, whether those affected like it or not. This is how the republican system that has been in force since 1852 works, when the first Argentine Constitution was approved. The president is exposed to a criminal complaint for contempt, but also to a political trial. If he jumped into the pool, it was because of the support of Peronism, especially that represented by the governors who see their resources affected at the beginning of an electoral year. Kirchnerism, meanwhile, is playing a new battle against the Court, its greatest political enemy. How will the story end? A particularly hot summer awaits the Argentines.

