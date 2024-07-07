FT: US Democratic Party sees ‘clash of clans’ between Biden, Obama and Clinton

The leading families of the US Democratic Party – current President Joe Biden, former head of state Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton – have not developed very good relations, which could have a negative effect on the party. This has become known Financial Times (FT) from Democrat supporters.

They said Biden “had a grudge against what he saw as the Ivy League wing of the party” – his family and the Clintons did not have a good relationship. Biden was unhappy that Obama had backed Clinton for the presidency over him. Obama also “incurred the wrath” of the Clintons when he ran against her for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008.

The publication calls the situation a “clash of clans” that is creating “a layer of mistrust in an already divided party” that is “in a historical crisis.”

Longtime Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf said there was disunity within the party, pointing to a widening gap between its traditional working-class base and its educated urban elite. The Obama, Biden and Clinton families “represent different factions.”

The article notes that many Democrats are hoping that Obama will “push Biden aside,” but sources familiar with the president and his team warn of the opposite effect. One of the Democrats’ top donors said it would be “counterproductive.”

Earlier, The Washington Post wrote that US President Joe Biden’s poor performance in the election debates led to the development of a political crisis that had a “snowball” effect. The head of state’s team failed to prevent the consequences of the failure, so the Democrats began to develop a plan to strengthen the position of Vice President Kamala Harris.